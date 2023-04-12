Foo Fighters add six new concerts to US tour

Foo Fighters have added six new concerts to their upcoming US tour slate.

The band took to social media on Tuesday (April 11) to announce the shows, all of which are structured around previously-announced festival appearances and other headlining concerts between August and October. Four shows will feature support from The Breeders.

Foo Fighters will play three gigs in early August before headlining Outside Lands in San Francisco. These shows will take place in Spokane on August 4, Salt Lake City on August 8 and Stateline, Nevada on August 10.

On September 19, the band will play at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach. Finally, they’ll play concerts in Phoenix, Arizona and El Paso, Texas on October 3 and 5 respectively.

Tickets to these newly announced shows will go on sale on Friday, April 14 at 10am local time via Foo Fighters’ official website.

Foo Fighters’ new US 2023 tour dates are:

August 4 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

August 8 – Salt Lake City, UT –USANA Amphitheatre

August 10 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

September 19 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

October 3 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater

October 5 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

Foo Fighters’ upcoming dates will mark the group’s first full gigs since the death of Taylor Hawkins last March. On New Year’s Eve 2022, Grohl and co. confirmed that they would be continuing without their late drummer.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,” a statement on social media read.

The band have yet to announce Hawkins’ replacement.