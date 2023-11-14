Foo Fighters and H.E.R announce double A-side single ‘The Glass’

Foo Fighters and H.E.R. have teamed up and announced their double A-side single ‘The Glass’ which is set to release later this week.

Dave Grohl and Co. performed the track with H.E.R together for the first time last month on Saturday Night Live. ‘The Glass’ was the fifth track from Foo Fighters’ latest studio album, ‘But Here We Are’. The double A-side will feature a reinterpretation of the song by the R&B singer as well as the original version seen on the Foo Fighters album.

As per a press release, H.E.R.’s newly recorded solo version of ‘The Glass’ is a “stunning and singular vocal and guitar performance that wrings new sonic and emotional dimensions from the original”.

Advertisement

‘The Glass’ will be available to stream digitally on Friday, November 17. Pre-save the track here. Fans can also pre-order the limited edition 7-vinyl that is set for release on December 29 here.

In a five-star review of ‘But Here We Are’, NME shared that the album “is a beautiful, noisy celebration of brotherhood and a stark, painful exploration of loss. It is messy, gut-wrenching, ambitious and gorgeous, as the remaining members of Foo Fighters push themselves to their limits and beyond. Through it all, ‘But Here We Are’ is an undeniable reminder of the healing, unifying power of music”.

In other Foo Fighters news, the band’s frontman recently joined his daughter Violet Grohl on stage for two songs at a concert by David Bowie‘s pianist Mike Garson.

Garson was performing a concert of David Bowie covers at LA’s Sun Rose on Saturday (November 11) which 17-year-old Violet joined in for, performing renditions of songs including ‘The Man Who Sold The World’, ‘Where Are We Now?’, ‘Lady Grinning Soul’, ‘Life On Mars?’ and ‘Aladdin Sane’.

Advertisement

Later on, Dave came to play the drums a cover of Nirvana‘s 1993 hit ‘Heart Shaped Box’. They also performed their debut ‘Show Me How’ from the rock band’s latest LP.

Foo Fighters have also been announced as one of the headliners of next year’s Rock Werchter festival, alongside Dua Lipa.

Lipa will top the bill on Saturday, July 6 while the latter will close out the four day Belgium festival the following night (July 7).

The band’s headline set will come shortly after their 2024 UK stadium tour, which includes two nights at the London Stadium (June 20, 22). The band are also due to play at HellFest in France that month and Roskilde two days before Rock Werchter.