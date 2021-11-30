Foo Fighters announce 2022 US stadium tour

Foo Fighters have announced a huge stadium tour of North America in the summer of 2022.

The band will perform 17 shows which will kick off at the Pavilion At Star Lake in Pennsylvania on May 14 before moving on to venues such as Citi Field in New York City, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, and T-Mobile Park in Seattle before wrapping up at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on August 20.

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale to the general public this Friday (December 3) at 10am EST via Ticketmaster here.

Pre-sale tickets will also go on sale at 12pm EST today (November 30). You can see the full list of dates below.

FOO FIGHTERS LIVE IN NORTH AMERICA 2022

Tickets are on sale Friday, Dec. 3rd at 10am local time.

Over the summer, the band will also play four massive UK stadium shows including two nights at the London Stadium, one at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford and one at Birmingham’s Villa Park between June 25 and July 2, with rotating support slots from St. Vincent, Courtney Barnett, Shame, Loose Articles and Hot Milk.

Meanwhile, the band recently shared the official video for their latest single ‘Love Dies Young’ starring Ted Lasso‘s Jason Sudeikis as a swimming coach.

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin recently launched their latest ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ sharing covers of Ramones‘ ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’ and Lisa Loeb’s breakthrough hit ‘Stay (I Missed You)’.

The series launched last year and sees the pair playing eight covers – one for each day of Festival of the Lights.