NewsMusic News

Foo Fighters announce 2022 US stadium tour

The band will perform 17 shows across North America

By Damian Jones
Foo Fighters
Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs as part of the Festival 'PA'L NORTE 2021' Day 1 at Parque Fundidora on November 12, 2021 in Monterrey, Mexico Credit: Medios y Media/Getty Images

Foo Fighters have announced a huge stadium tour of North America in the summer of 2022.

The band will perform 17 shows which will kick off at the Pavilion At Star Lake in Pennsylvania on May 14 before moving on to venues such as Citi Field in New York City, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, and T-Mobile Park in Seattle before wrapping up at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on August 20.

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale to the general public this Friday (December 3) at 10am EST via Ticketmaster here.

Advertisement

Pre-sale tickets will also go on sale at 12pm EST today (November 30). You can see the full list of dates below.

Over the summer, the band will also play four massive UK stadium shows including two nights at the London Stadium, one at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford and one at Birmingham’s Villa Park between June 25 and July 2, with rotating support slots from St. VincentCourtney BarnettShameLoose Articles and Hot Milk.

Meanwhile, the band recently shared the official video for their latest single ‘Love Dies Young’ starring Ted Lasso‘s Jason Sudeikis as a swimming coach.

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin recently launched their latest ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ sharing covers of Ramones‘ ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’ and Lisa Loeb’s breakthrough hit ‘Stay (I Missed You)’.

Advertisement

The series launched last year and sees the pair playing eight covers – one for each day of Festival of the Lights.

Advertisement
Advertisement