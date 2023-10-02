Foo Fighters announce 2024 ‘Everything Or Nothing’ US stadium tour

Foo Fighters have announced a 2024 US stadium leg for their ‘Everything Or Nothing’ tour, set to take place next summer.

Last week, the band teased that they had something in the works for 2024, sharing a cryptic message and clip to their social media channels. “2024: Everything Or Nothing At All,” they captioned a short visualiser on their social media accounts.

The clip featured a spinning compass with the band’s logo in the middle and was soundtracked by the song ‘Nothing At All’, which appeared on ‘But Here We Are’.

Today (October 2) they revealed that they will be embarking on a North American stadium tour which is set to kick off in July. The newly announced leg of the ‘Everything Or Nothing At All’ Tour will see the band take over New York’s Citi Field for a two-night run, marking their return to the stadium since 2015.

From there, they will make stops in major cities such as Boston, Cincinnati, Minneapolis, Denver, San Diego, Los Angeles and Portland before wrapping up in Seattle. The Pretenders, The Hives, Mammoth WVH, Amyl and The Sniffers, Alex G and L7 will serve as support on select dates.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, October 6 and 10am local time. There will be a pre-sale available for all Citi cardmembers beginning on October 3 at 10am local time until Thursday, October 5 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment programme.

Visit here for Citi cardmember pre-sale and here for general sale. For more information about the tour and pre-sales, visit the official Foo Fighters website here.

Foo Fighters 2024 ‘Everything Or Nothing’ US stadium tour dates are:

JULY

17 – New York NY, Citi Field *

19 – New York NY, Citi Field #

21 – Boston MA, Fenway Park #

23 – Hershey PA, Hersheypark Stadium #

25 – Cincinnati OH, Great American Ballpark *

28 – Minneapolis MN, Target Field **

AUGUST

3 – Denver CO — Empower Field at Mile High *

7 – San Diego CA — Petco Park $

9 – Los Angeles CA — BMO Stadium #

11 – Los Angeles CA — BMO Stadium %

16 – Portland OR — Providence Park Soccer Stadium %

18 – Seattle WA — T-Mobile Park %

* Pretenders & Mammoth WVH Support

** Pretenders & L7 Support

# The Hives & Amyl and The Sniffers Support

$ The Hives & Alex G Support

% Pretenders & Alex G Support

The band made their return with their 11th studio album ‘But Here We Are’ in June, marking their first record since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022. They also returned to the road for an extensive run of shows and festival headline sets, as well as an emotional secret performance at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

They are scheduled to hold more gigs in the US until mid-October 2023 before performing in Abu Dhabi – at the F1 Grand Prix – and in Australia before the end of the year. Foo Fighters will kick off 2024 with a run of shows in New Zealand in January. Their touring commitments then currently don’t restart until they arrive in the UK for a series of huge gigs in June. Fans can find any remaining tickets for those shows here.

Earlier this month, friend of the band Rick Astley performed a cover of Foo Fighters’ ‘Everlong’ at a Radio 2 gig in Leicester. Before the rendition, he called the track “one of the best songs ever”.

Astley joined frontman Dave Grohl onstage at a special edition of Club NME at London’s Moth Club in 2019, drumming on songs like ‘Times Like These’, ‘Everlong’, ‘Best Of You’ and Astley’s own hit ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’.