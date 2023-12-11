Foo Fighters announce 2024 US dates with Nova Twins

Foo Fighters have announced a handful of 2024 US tour dates with Nova Twins serving as opening support.

The new dates that have been added are part of Dave Grohl and co.’s forthcoming ‘Everything or Nothing at All’ Tour which is set to kick off in May of next year.

The newly announced dates will take place on May 1, 2024 at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas followed by the Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on May 7 and the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 9.

Tickets for the newly added dates will go on sale on Thursday, December 14 at 10am local time. Visit here for tickets and check out the updated list of tour dates below.

Foo Fighters ‘Everything or Nothing At All’ 2024 US tour dates are:

MAY 2024

1 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^

5 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees

7 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^

9 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

11 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

JULY 2024

17 – New York, NY @ Citi Field *

19 – New York, NY @ Citi Field #

21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park # (SOLD OUT)

23 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Stadium # (SOLD OUT)

25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark * (SOLD OUT)

28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field ** (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2024

3 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *

7 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park $

9 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium # (SOLD OUT)

11 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium % (SOLD OUT)

16 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park Soccer Stadium % (SOLD OUT)

18 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park %

* Pretenders & Mammoth WVH Support

** Pretenders & L7 Support

# The Hives & Amyl and The Sniffers Support

$ The Hives & Alex G Support

% Pretenders & Alex G Support

^ Nova Twins Support

Speaking to NME back in 2021 as part of the Big Read cover feature following their sets at Reading & Leeds festivals, Nova Twins discussed how rock and punk “deserves” to be at the forefront of the UK music scene, and that it’s “having its moment” again.

“It just goes to show how much rock and punk music has come to the forefront again,” they said of the line-up at the festivals. “It deserves to be there – rock is where so many festivals started. It’s nice to see it so strong and having its moment again.”

In other news, both the Foo Fighters and Nova Twins are set to play HellFest 2024. Other acts include The Offspring, Dropkick Murphys, Babymetal, The Interrupters and many more.

Elsewhere, Boygenius recently reflected on the moment that Dave Grohl joined them on stage to perform one of their tracks, saying that “he’s the best”.

The conversation arose during a new interview with NME, in celebration of the trio’s recent album ‘The Record’ being named the best album of the year.

“I made friends with Dave backstage at a Billie Eilish show. He’s the coolest guy ever,” Bridgers told NME about how the collaboration arose. “I was texting the boys, being like, ‘I met Dave Grohl, and he exceeds every expectation of how a rock star can be in the world’. I think we, as a group, look for that a lot – like, who is living their life the way that we want to get old and live our lives?”

“He’s so game. I just want to stay game the way that he is,” agreed Dacus, and Bridgers added: “He’s the best. He was like, ‘I’m gonna be a priest, by the way’, when I told him what we were gonna be for Halloween.”