Foo Fighters announce Brazil show with Wet Leg and Garbage

Foo Fighters have announced a live show in Brazil with Wet Leg and Garbage – find all the details below.

The Dave Grohl-led band are due to perform at the Estádio Couto Pereira stadium in Curitiba, Paraná on September 7, two days before their previously confirmed gig in São Paulo (September 9).

Both Wet Leg and Garbage will appear as special guest support acts at the new date.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am BRT this Thursday (May 4) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Check out the announcement post below.

The news comes shortly after Grohl made a surprise appearance during Wet Leg’s set at the second weekend of Coachella 2023.

Last year, the frontman spoke of his admiration for the Grammy-winning duo – aka Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers – while speaking to The Independent.

“This Isle of Wight band is starting to blow up in America,” Grohl explained. “A friend forwarded me their [debut] song, [2021’s] ‘Chaise Longue’, and I thought, oh this is great.”

He continued: “It’s fun, it’s fresh, it’s new, it’s just completely entertaining. Great sense of humour, great beat, great riffs, totally hooky. I started forwarding it to my friends, and whenever we get together for our living room dance parties, that’s the one song everyone jumps off the couch and dances to.

“There are nights when we just play that song on repeat. They make brilliant videos, too. I can’t wait to see them live.”

Foo Fighters recently returned with ‘Rescued’, their first single since drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death in March 2022. With it, the band shared details of their 11th studio album ‘But Here We Are’ (out June 2).

Next month, the group will hit the road for a run of festival appearances and US headline shows. It is not yet known who will be behind the kit at the forthcoming gigs.

Queen‘s Roger Taylor last week responded to the rumours that his son, Rufus, could be joining the Foos as their new live drummer.

Rufus – the godson of the late Taylor Hawkins, and current member of The Darkness – performed on-stage with Foo Fighters at last year’s Hawkins tribute concerts, which took place in London and Los Angeles.

Elsewhere, Pearl Jam‘s Matt Cameron denied reports that he is planning to replace Hawkins on drums.

Foo Fighters confirmed on New Year’s Eve 2022 that they would be continuing to tour without Hawkins.