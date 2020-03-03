Foo Fighters have announced that their self-curated ‘Jam’ festival is heading to DC this summer – you can see the line-up below.

Dave Grohl and co. launched their Cal Jam event in San Bernardino, California back in 2017, and returned for a second instalment the following year.

After teasing on social media last month that DC Jam would be “coming soon”, the Foos have now confirmed that the festival will take place on July 4 at Landover, Maryland’s FedExField.

Dubbed as “the most explosive event of the year”, DC Jam’s eclectic line-up boasts the likes of Pharrell, Chris Stapleton, Band Of Horses and The Go-Gos as performers.

Foo Fighters will headline the festival themselves, playing a set in celebration of both their 25th anniversary and Independence Day.

Pre-sales begin today (March 3). You can find ticket details in the above post.

Previous ‘Jam’ events have welcomed sets from a range of the group’s musical friends, including Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant, Iggy Pop, Liam Gallagher and more.

This comes after Foo Fighters announced their first plans to celebrate their 25th year as a band — by visiting the same locations that they did on their first US tour back in 1995.

The scheduled ‘Van Tour’ will see Foos “hitting a number of the same spots that Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear trail-blazed in a Dodge van all those years ago”, albeit upgraded to arenas this time.