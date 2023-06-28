Foo Fighters announce extra Manchester date to 2024 UK tour

Foo Fighters have added an extra date in Manchester to their upcoming UK tour.

The announcement comes just one day after the band announced that they would be bringing their ongoing tour to the UK, and set to play in various cities next summer.

Originally, the UK leg was set to kick off on June 13 2024 with an opening show in Manchester, from there it would resume four days later with a show at Glasgow’s Hampden Stadium, before moving through London, Cardiff and Birmingham.

Now, following the pre-sale starting earlier today, the band have confirmed that they will be adding another show in Manchester to the scheduled dates, following unprecedented demand.

Also taking place at Emirates Old Trafford Stadium, the new show will be held on June 15, making it the only city other than London to have two scheduled performances from the rock veterans.

While Wet Leg and Loose Articles were previously announced as being the support acts for the first Manchester date, it has today been confirmed that both Chroma and Courtney Barnett will be joining Dave Grohl and co. for the second. Pre-sale tickets went on sale at 9am today (June 28) and will end tomorrow at 10pm.

General on-sale for the ‘Everything Or Nothing At All’ UK tour starts on Friday (June 30) at 9am and tickets will be available here. Find a full list of UK tour dates below.

Foo Fighters’ UK 2024 tour dates are:

13 June 2024 – Manchester – Emirates Old Trafford Stadium

15 June 2024 – Manchester – Emirates Old Trafford Stadium

17 June 2024 – Glasgow – Hampden Stadium

20 June 2024 – London – London Stadium

22 June 2024 – London – London Stadium

25 June 2024 – Cardiff – Principality Stadium

27 June 2024 – Birmingham – Villa Park Stadium

The newly announced tour dates come shortly after Foo Fighters played a not-so-secret set at Glastonbury this past weekend. They were long rumoured to perform at the Pyramid Stage on Friday, being billed as The Churnups.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Nine songs is what they have time for, the quickest, breeziest Foo Fighters gig of this scale in donkeys. It’s a rare sight: serious urgency underpins every song, particularly opener ‘All My Life’ and ‘No Son of Mine’.

“Even ‘Learn To Fly’ and ‘The Pretender’, the latter of which does get broken down and built back up, marching onwards along with pep and energy.”

The also saw Grohl’s daughter Violet join the band on stage for ‘Show Me How‘ – a cut from their recent album ‘But Here We Are‘ written for his late mother – and the band dedicate ‘My Hero’ to drummer Taylor Hawkins who died last year.