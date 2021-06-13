Foo Fighters announce intimate gig for vaccinated Los Angeles fans next week

Foo Fighters have announced an intimate club show for vaccinated fans in Los Angeles, set to go down this coming Tuesday (June 15) at the 610-capacity Canyon Club.

Tickets will cost a mere $26, in celebration of 2021 marking the band’s 26th anniversary. They’ll be available for purchase today (June 13), exclusively in-person for punters over the age of 21. In order to secure a maximum of two non-transferrable tickets, buyers will need to show photo ID and proof of vaccination, having received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days ago.

The show will serve as a warmup for the Foo Fighters’ headliner at the Madison Square Garden in New York next Sunday (June 20), which is set to mark the first full-capacity show at the iconic venue in over 450 days. There, the band will play to almost 21,000 concertgoers, all of whom are also required to prove they’re vaccinated to gain entry.

Last week, a small, yet vocal group of anti-vax Foo Fighters fans renounced the band over the gig, with one particularly enraged punter saying they “never thought the Foo Fighters would support suppression, segregation, and discrimination”.

Next month, the band will embark on a six-date run of headline shows across the Midwest, Oklahoma and New Mexico, with the promise of “many more to come”. They also have an impressive string of festival dates on the horizon, including this year’s Lollapalooza Chicago and Bonnaroo, and next year’s Boston Calling and Rock In Rio (for its Lisboa edition).

2022 will also see them head to the UK and Europe for a recently rescheduled stint of headline dates.

The Foos are set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame this October, alongside fellow performers Jay-Z, The Go-Go’s, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner. Dave Grohl responded to the news last month, saying “I don’t think any of us ever imagined this would happen”. In February, he stated that former Police drummer Stewart Copeland should be the one to induct the band into the Hall Of Fame.

Foo Fighters released their tenth full-length effort, ‘Medicine At Midnight’, back in February. Their fifth UK #1 album, it was supported with the singles ‘Shame Shame’ (which was debuted on SNL and later performed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert), ‘No Son Of Mine’ (for which the band released a live music video, and declared it an homage to Motörhead’s Lemmy) ‘Waiting On A War’ (which was followed by a stirring music video and performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live), ‘Chasing Birds’ and ‘Making A Fire’.

NME gave the record a four-star review, dubbing it “an injection of joy” and “the soundtrack to the summer we all crave”.

In April, Grohl and Mick Jagger teamed up for the surprise single ‘Eazy Sleazy’, which NME described as “lockdown in a song”.

Grohl and the Foo Fighters have been notably active in efforts to help those displaced by the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year, the band teamed up with bike manufacturer Brompton to create custom one-off bikes that were auctioned off for Crew Nation, the charitable fund from Live Nation helping those in the music industry who have been out of work during the pandemic.

The band also performed for the Rock-N-Relief charity livestream in March, and at the Vax Live festival in May. The latter saw AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson join the Foo Fighters for a cover of ‘Back In Black’, and went on to raise £214million to help global vaccine efforts.

At the start of the year, Grohl – alongside Run The Jewels‘ Killer Mike and Quincy Jones – was named on a new advisory board in the US to help support artists affected by the pandemic. The following month, he shared a list of album suggestions for kids being homeschooled during the pandemic.

Grohl has also kept busy with a string of projects away from the Foo Fighters, including his documentary What Drives Us and forthcoming memoir The Storyteller: Tales Of Life And Music.