Foo Fighters announce new greatest hits album ‘The Essential Foo Fighters’

Foo Fighters have announced details of a new ‘best of’ compilation – ‘The Essential Foo Fighters’ will come out next month.

The new album is due for release on October 28 via Sony Music, and follows their ‘Greatest Hits’ album from 2009.

Available on CD and double vinyl, the album features 19 tracks on CD, with two extra songs (‘Breakout’ and ‘Waiting On A War’) on the LP. The career-spanning collection features the biggest songs from the band’s career, including two versions of ‘Everlong’ alongside ‘My Hero’, ‘Best Of You’, ‘Monkey Wrench’ and more.

Advertisement

Pre-orders for the album are available here and you can see its cover and tracklist below.

The Essential Foo Fighters is a collection pulled from their studio album discography including a selection of fan… Posted by Foo Fighters on Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Side A:

1. ‘Everlong’

2. ‘Making A Fire’

3. ‘Times Like These’

4. ‘Rope’

5. ‘Monkey Wrench’

Side B:

1. ‘My Hero’

2. ‘Cold Day In The Sun’

3. ‘Big Me’

4. ‘Long Road To Ruin’

5. ‘Shame Shame’

6. ‘Best Of You’

Side C:

1. ‘All My Life’

2. ‘The Pretender’

3. ‘This Is A Call’

4. ‘Waiting On A War’ (vinyl only)

5. ‘Walk’

Side D:

1. ‘Learn To Fly’

2. ‘The Sky Is A Neighborhood’

3. ‘Breakout’ (vinyl only)

4. ‘These Days’

5. ‘Everlong’ – Acoustic Version

Advertisement

Earlier this month (September 3), Foo Fighters hosted a star-studded tribute concert for late drummer Taylor Hawkins at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The tribute gig hosted sets from the likes of Queen, Liam Gallagher, Them Crooked Vultures, Brian Johnson and Lars Ulrich, ahead of a touching closing show from Foo Fighters themselves.

The band’s greatest hits-filled finale saw them team up with a revolving cast of guest drummers including Travis Barker, Nandi Bushell and Hawkins’ 16-year-old son Shane.

NME‘s latest Big Read feature sees Hawkins’ friends and collaborators including Mark Ronson, Supergrass drummer Danny Goffey and Kesha, as well as thoughts from some fans who were in attendance at the huge concert, reflect on Hawkins’ life and career and their experiences at the concert.

“The whole day gave everybody a chance to come together and communally celebrate, grieve and feel something together,” Ronson told NME. “Throughout the whole of Foo Fighters’ set, I was on the cusp of rocking out and breaking down.”

Taylor Hawkins died in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25. He was 50 years old. A second tribute show is scheduled to take place at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on September 27.