Foo Fighters announce new summer European tour dates

Foo Fighters have added three European dates to their summer tour.

Dave Grohl and co. will head to Germany, France and Spain this June in addition to dates already announced in Italy and Portugal.

The Foos announced the new shows on social media earlier today (February 10) along with details of pre-sales for each event. You can view full list of dates below.

ARE YOU READY??? 🇩🇪 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 10 JUNE BERLIN, DE

Pre-sale TODAY @ 12pm CET

CODE: FF2025https://t.co/t70svoYHRe 16 JUNE NIMES, FR

On sale 11 Feb. at 10am CEThttps://t.co/Eo7uRQIlwo 19 JUNE VALENCIA, ES

Pre-sale TODAY @ 4pm CET

CODE: FF2025https://t.co/PGqqo3dq8S pic.twitter.com/D7EKh54U4J — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) February 10, 2020

Advertisement

Back in January the group shared a snippet of new music and promised fans that they will deliver “some seriously crazy shit” over the next 12 months.

Taking to social media last month (January 14), Grohl reflected on the Foos reaching their quarter-century milestone. “Holy Shit!!! 25 years?!” they began the post. “Thank you guys for being with us year after year…for singing along & making every show the best night of our lives.”

The Foos went on to say that they are “JUST getting started”, and instructed their followers to “buckle up” in preparation for their upcoming tenth album.

“It’s going to be an INSANE year full of some seriously crazy shit,” they added, before posting a snippet of new music for fans to hear.

Advertisement

The group also teased more new material with fans back in January, tweeting a video of drums being tracked for their upcoming record.

This came after they shared a photo of a microphone which was set up for recording in the middle of a luxurious corner bath. “Come on in, the water’s fine…,” they captioned the image, which also referenced their 25th anniversary.

Foo Fighters Tour Dates:

JUNE

10 – Waldbuhne, Berlin, Germany

14 – Area Expo, Milan, Italy

16 – Arena de Nimes, Nimes, France

19 – Artes Y Las Ciencias, Valencia, Spain

20 – Bela Vista Park, Lisbon, Portugal

27 – Bela Vista Park, Lisbon, Portugal