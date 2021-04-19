Foo Fighters announce rescheduled European tour dates for 2022

Foo Fighters have announced details of their rescheduled tour dates for 2022.

The rock giants were originally set to hit the road in 2020 to mark their 25th anniversary, but the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic now means that their European shows will be put on ice until 2022.

The dates include shows at Berlin’s Waldbühne amphitheatre, alongside dates at Milan’s I-Days Festival and a final scheduled date at Lisbon’s Rock In Rio festival on June 18, 2022.

You can check out the dates in full below.

Important Update on #FooFighters June European Tour Dates Tickets will remain valid for ALL rescheduled shows. For more information on your specific show, please visit the original point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/ITGpHeFqLs — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) April 19, 2021

Elsewhere, it was recently confirmed that next month will see the arrival Dave Grohl and his mum Virginia’s new television show From Cradle To Stage.

Directed by Grohl, the first episode of the unscripted series is set to arrive on Paramount’s streaming service Paramount+ on May 6, which is Mother’s Day in the US.

Adapted from Virginia’s book of the same name, it’ll follow Grohl and his mum, Virginia Hanlon Grohl, as they learn about the relationships of six other musicians and their respective mothers.

Grohl has also been working on another documentary called What Drives Us, featuring interviews with Ringo Starr, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. It will air on Amazon Prime Video at the end of the month.