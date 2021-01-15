Foo Fighters are releasing their own Japanese sake to celebrate ‘Medicine At Midnight’

Foo Fighters have partnered with the Tatenokawa brewery to release their own Japanese sake to celebrate their forthcoming new album ‘Medicine At Midnight’.

The band’s 10th studio album is set for release on February 5, with the Foos evidently set to toast to the new record through this new partnership.

Two types of Junmai Daiginjo sake have been brewed by Tatenokawa to herald the release of ‘Medicine At Midnight’, with the alcoholic beverages being “specially created” based on the preferences of the sake-loving Foos members.

The two ‘Hansho’ (Midnight) sake varieties – blue and silver – will be released on February 5 along with the album. You can see a clip announcing the Foos’ sake collaboration below, and find out more information about the drinks here.

Foo Fighters further previewed ‘Medicine At Midnight’ yesterday (January 14) by sharing the song ‘Waiting On A War’.

‘Waiting On A War’ follows on from the previously released album tracks ‘Shame Shame’ and ‘No Son Of Mine’.

You can see the tracklist for ‘Medicine At Midnight’ below.

‘Making A Fire’ ‘Shame Shame’ ‘Cloudspotter’ ‘Waiting On A War’ ‘Medicine At Midnight’ ‘No Son Of Mine’ ‘Holding Poison’ ‘Chasing Birds’ ‘Love Dies Young’

Foo Fighters are also continuing to mark their 25th anniversary, with the band announcing this week that they have teamed up with Vans to release a special pair of shoes to mark the milestone.