Foo Fighters, Beck and more to pay tribute to Tom Petty in livestream concert

Foo Fighters and Beck will be among a number of artists paying tribute to the late Tom Petty during a livestream concert set to take place this week.

The Tom Petty Birthday Bash will kick off this Friday October 23, marking what would have been the musician’s 70th birthday. The first annual Tom Petty Birthday Bash took place in 2017 in Petty’s hometown of Gainsville, Florida.

As well as Foo Fighters and Beck, the special five-hour livestream will feature performances from Jackson Browne, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile and Norah Jones among others.

Advertisement

Featured special guests are also set to appear during the livestream, including Stevie Nicks, Post Malone, Lenny Kravitz, The Killers, The Raconteurs and more.

The livestream will kick off on October 23 at 11pm GMT (7PM Eastern Time).

Recently, Petty’s estate issued a new album, ‘Wildflowers & All The Rest’, which featured previously unheard, demo and remastered tracks like ‘There Goes Angela (Dream Away)’, ‘You Don’t Know How It Feels’ and ‘Confusion Wheel’.

In their review of ‘Wildflowers & All The Rest’, NME called the release “more like a ‘lost’ album in of itself than a standard reissue”.

“From the start, it’s clear that this isn’t some posthumous dig around in a bucket of old offcuts in an attempt to bleed some money out of dedicated fans, but rather a slick and gratifying fulfilment of one of Petty’s long standing wishes.”