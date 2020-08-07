Foo Fighters cancel 25th anniversary Van Tour

Foo Fighters have cancelled their upcoming Van Tour that would have commemorated the band’s 25th anniversary.

The dates were originally scheduled to take place this spring but had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After postponing the tour’s start until October, the Foos have now announced that the run of shows will no longer take place at all. “Foo Fighters have cancelled the Van Tour 2020,” a statement posted on their social media channels read.

“For further information, please visit your point of purchase. We look forward to seeing you all as soon as it is safe for everyone to do so.”

Important information about the Van Tour 2020. pic.twitter.com/E1E8AS0lx8 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 7, 2020

The shows would have seen the band revisit stops from their first US tour, which was held in 1995. The affected dates are as follows:

October 2020

1 – Hamilton, ON, FirstOntario Centre

3 – Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

5 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

7 – Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

9 – Knoxville, TN, Thompson-Boling Arena

13 – Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center

15 – Green Bay, WI, Resch Center

17 – Wichita, KS, INTRUST Bank Arena

December 2020

1 – Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena

3 – Albuquerque, NM, Santa Ana Center

5 – Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl recently revealed he often found it “terrifying” to lead the band in their first decade together, after spending his time behind the drums with Nirvana.

“Coming out and standing [on stage]… I mean, fuck, I’d been sitting on a drum stool for so long that, oh my God, now I have to stand in front of people?” he said. “How does my body move? What do I say in-between songs?”

The band’s self-titled debut album celebrated its 25th anniversary last month (July 4) and Grohl reflected on the record in a new interview. “It was almost like a school project,” he explained. “I was preparing, I had charts.”