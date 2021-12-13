Foo Fighters cancel their F1 gig in Abu Dhabi due to “unforeseen medical circumstances”

Foo Fighters were forced to cancel their planned gig at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi to mark the end of the Formula 1 season yesterday (December 12) due to “unforeseen medical circumstances”.

The band had been due to play following the conclusion of yesterday’s thrilling-yet-controversial race, which saw Red Bull driver Max Verstappen overtake Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton on the final lap to snatch victory in the Drivers’ Championship.

Event organisers confirmed over the weekend that the Foos were “unable to travel” due to “unforeseen medical circumstances”, but offered no further details about the medical issue.

“The band apologises for any inconvenience or disappointment caused by this unexpected turn of events,” a statement issued on behalf of the Foos read.

Due to unforeseen medical circumstances, the @foofighters will not perform at the #AbuDhabiGP #Yasalam after-race concert on Sun. 12 Dec. A statement from the Foo Fighters: The band apologizes for any inconvenience or disappointment caused by this unexpected turn of events. pic.twitter.com/6r5BruX23B — Yas Marina Circuit (@ymcofficial) December 11, 2021

As AP notes, the Emirati state-linked newspaper The National quotes promoter John Lickrish as saying that a Foo Fighters member was rushed to hospital from an airport in Chicago, where the band had stopped on the way to Abu Dhabi.

“It was the band’s management telling me that once the plane landed a member of the band had to be rushed to a hospital in Chicago,” Lickrish told the paper.

“My immediate reaction was to see if the person and the band were OK. Then the situation really hit me because the advance team from the Foo Fighters were already here in Abu Dhabi. The show was being set up, even the band’s gear had arrived.”

Foo Fighters’ last gig was in Fresno, California on Thursday (December 9). Martin Garrix and DJ Snake performed at the Yas Marina Circuit last night in the band’s place.

Last week Foo Fighters brought out KISS’ Gene Simmons during a show in Las Vegas.