Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett announces 2024 UK and Ireland tour

Foo Fighters guitarist and singer-songwriter Chris Shiflett has announced a 2024 UK and Ireland tour in support of his album ‘Lost At Sea‘.

Kicking off next spring, Shiflett will open up the run of dates with a show at the Dublin Academy on March 20. From there, he will make his way to Belfast, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham. The tour will then wrap on March 27 at the Electric Ballroom in London.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday October 27 at 10am BST – find yours here.

Speaking of the tour in a press release, Shiflett said: “I can’t wait to get back over to the UK and Ireland for another run of dates! The tour we did last spring was amazing, the best we’ve ever done. The crowds were wild so I can’t wait to see what it’ll be like touring now that the record is out. We’ll definitely mix in a few more new tunes in addition to the older stuff.”

Chris Shiflett ‘Lost At Sea’ 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates are:

MARCH

20 – Academy, Dublin

21 – The Limelight 2, Belfast

23 – Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow

24 – Academy 2, Manchester

25 – O2 Academy 2, Birmingham

27 – Electric Ballroom, London

Shiflett’s third album ‘Lost At Sea’ was released last Friday (October 20). The LP features his latest single ‘Weigh You Down’ which was inspired by his wife’s birthday. Speaking of the track in a press release, he said: “We all get a little funny when those numbers start getting too big but this was me trying to remind her that the number doesn’t matter and we have so much to be grateful and happy for, which she of course already knew.”

He continued: “On the musical side, I loved putting the slide guitar solo together. I don’t play much slide and always have to think it through a lot and work it out, but I love the end results.”

In other news, the guitarist recently launched a new video series called ‘Shred with Shifty’ where he interviews some of the guitar greats, delving into their most iconic solos and the art of playing guitar. Guests so far have included Nile Rogers, Alex Lifeson of Rush, Rivers Cuomo of Weezer, Brad Paisley and more.

Elsewhere, the Foo Fighters have been confirmed to perform for Saturday Night Live later this month.

On October 17, Saturday Night Live took to social media to confirm its guest host and musical guests for the October 28 episode. It will mark the Foo’s first performance on the show since November 2020.