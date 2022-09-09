Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett shares latest single ‘Born & Raised’

Chris Shiflett has shared his latest solo single ‘Born & Raised’ – you can listen to the track below.

The Foo Fighters guitarist recorded the song at the same time as ‘Long, Long Year’, which arrived back in July.

While both of the songs were recorded with the producer Vance Powell in Nashville, ‘Born & Raised’ started life in Shiflett’s hometown of Santa Barbara.

He later teamed up with bassist Jack Lawrence (The Raconteurs, Jack White, Wanda Jackson), drummer Julian Doro (Eagles of Death Metal, The Whigs), keyboardist Mike Webb and steel guitarist Luke Schneider in Nashville to finish ‘Born & Raised’, which you can hear below.

“My trip out to Nashville in March 2021 was my first time recording any solo material since I made [2019 solo album] ‘Hard Lessons’,” Shiflett said of the recording.

“I hadn’t done much traveling post-COVID lockdown so I was a little nervous heading out there to work with a producer and roomful of musicians I didn’t really know. In true Nashville style we made our introductions and got right down to work, hammering out the basic tracks in a few hours.

“Vance was great and made me feel right at home, and the group of players he put together were on point.”

More new music from Shiflett is expected to arrive in the coming months.

Shiflett took part in last weekend’s tribute concert for the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, which took place at Wembley Stadium in London.