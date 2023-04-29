Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett shares new single ‘Dead And Gone’

Foo Fighters‘ guitarist Chris Shiflett has shared his latest single ‘Dead and Gone’ from his forthcoming solo album.

The track, written in 2020 during the pandemic and recorded with producer Jaren Johnston of the Cadillac Three in Nashville, features Charlie Worsham on dobro and Tom Bukovac on guitar.

Shiflett shared that the song is an ode to the characters and character of his Santa Barbara hometown.

Advertisement

“My hometown was an odd mix of luxury paradise and working-class grit and continues to be a bottomless pit of lyrical inspiration,” he said. “Sad to say there’s been more than a few friends who’ve left us too soon, so there are lots of stories there, kind of a lost generation.”

A full new solo album, recorded with producer Jaren Johnston, is set for release later this year via Snakefarm.

Shiflett released two NEW songs, ‘Born & Raised’ and ‘Long, Long Year’, in 2022, which were his first new solo releases since his 2019 album ‘Hard Lessons’.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters recently announced their 11th album ‘But Here We Are’ and shared its first single ‘Rescue’. This will be the band’s first album since the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

‘But Here We Are’ is set for release on June 2

Advertisement

Shiflett will play a long run of gigs with Foo Fighters this year, including appearances at Sonic Temple, Boston Calling, Bonnaroo and the Harley Davidson Homecoming. They will return to Europe to play Rock Am Ring and Rock Am Park in Germany on June 2 and 4 respectively.

These shows will be the band’s first live appearances since the pair of tribute concerts held in London and LA for late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who was found dead in a hotel room in Colombia in March 2022. He was 50-years-old.