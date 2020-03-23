Foo Fighters say ghosts disrupted recording sessions for new album

Foo Fighters have claimed that the recording of their tenth album was disrupted by mischievous ghosts.

The rock giants decamped to a 1940s house in Encino, California, but immediately realised the “vibe was off” as their instruments became out of tune and tracks they recorded were mysteriously deleted.

“When we walked into the house in Encino, I knew the vibes were definitely off but the sound was fucking on,” said Grohl. “We started working there and it wasn’t long before things started happening. We would come back to the studio the next day and all of the guitars would be detuned.

“Or the setting we’d put on the board, all of them had gone back to zero.We would open up a Pro Tools session and tracks would be missing. There were some tracks that were put on there that we didn’t put on there. But just like weird open mic noises. Nobody playing an instrument or anything like that, just an open mic recording a room.”

He continued: “And we’d fucking zero in on sounds within that. And we didn’t hear any voices or anything really decipherable. But something was happening.”

The band eventually set up a baby monitor to capture any mysterious goings on when they weren’t there – but are sworn to secrecy about their findings.

“It got to the point where I brought one of those nest cams that I still have at home, for when my kids would sleep in their cribs,” he added in the interview with Mojo. “I set it up overnight so we could see if there was anyone there or anyone was coming to fuck with us.

“At first, nothing. And right around the time we thought we were ridiculous and we were out of our minds, we started to see things on the nest cam that we couldn’t explain.

“Then when we found out about the history of the house, I had to sign a fucking non-disclosure agreement with the landlord because he’s trying to sell the place. So, I can’t give away what happened there in the past but these multiple occurrences over a short period of time made us finish the album as quickly as we could.”

This comes after Grohl recently confirmed that Foo Fighters’ new album is complete.

“We just finished making a record,” he said. “Some of those songs, the best ones happen in 45 minutes. Then there’s other songs — there’s a riff on the new record I’ve been working on for 25 years. The first time I demoed it was in my basement in Seattle.”

The frontman previously teased that the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Concrete & Gold’ will be “fucking weird”.

They were also recently forced to postpone their 25th anniversary US tour due to coronavirus.