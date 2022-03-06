Foo Fighters confirm 2022 Australia and New Zealand stadium tour

Foo Fighters have announced a new Australian and New Zealand stadium tour, set to take place later this year.

The new dates across the two countries will mark the band’s first full headline tour in the area since 2018.

As teased by frontman Dave Grohl on stage in Geelong on Friday night (March 4), Foo Fighters will make their return to Australia and New Zealand in November and December 2022 for six stadium shows. The run will kick off in Perth on November 30, before continuing on to Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Wellington and Auckland.

Advertisement

Along the way, the US band will be joined by Australian and New Zealand support acts including The Chats, Teenage Joans, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Amyl And The Sniffers, and Dick Move. The UK’s Hot Milk will also join the tour for three dates, which will mark their first Australian shows.

AUSTRALIA 🇦🇺 / NEW ZEALAND 🇳🇿

WE'RE BACK FOR MORE!!! Tickets on sale Thurs., 10 March. With very special guests @thechatsband (AU), @amylandsniffers (NZ) & local supports in each city. All shows licensed all ages. For more information visit: https://t.co/lnsLTmkvLW#FF2022 pic.twitter.com/5WfnWeIGvR — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) March 6, 2022

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday (March 10), but fans can sign up to get pre-sale access from March 8.

Foo Fighters will play:

November 2022

Advertisement

30 – Perth, WA, HBF Park

December 2022

4 – Melbourne, VIC, AAMI Park

10 – Brisbane, QLD, Suncorp Stadium

12 – Sydney, NSW, Accor Stadium

15 – Wellington, NZ, Sky Stadium

17 – Auckland, NZ, Western Springs Stadium

During Foo Fighters’ historic Geelong show on Friday, Grohl mentioned a full-scale tour several times. “You know we’re coming back here in November for a real tour,” he quipped to the crowd, after getting booed for telling them the Foos were about to play a shorter-than-usual set. “We’re just getting warmed up tonight!”

Since the show, the band have been teasing cities and venues on their social media accounts. On Saturday (March 5), they posted a photo of fans lined up at Sydney’s Olympic Park with the caption: “Pulling up to the venue now! Let’s gooooooo!”

In a five-star review of the Geelong gig, NME wrote: “It’s hard not to feel like we’ve just witnessed an historical event. Mother Nature may have brought the rain but the Foos came in even harder with their thunder.”

The concert was the first full-capacity stadium show from an international artist in Australia since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Foo Fighters were supported by Amyl And The Sniffers and The Meanies, and dedicated the gig to late Mushroom Group founder Michael Gudinski, who was instrumental in the Foos’ growth in Australia.