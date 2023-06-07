Foo Fighters confirm a UK tour is happening in 2024

Foo Fighters have confirmed that their long-awaited UK tour is set to take place in 2024.

The upcoming tour will be in support of their latest LP, ‘But Here We Are’, which arrived last week ( June 2) and marked their 11th studio album. It also marks their first album without longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins, following his death while on tour in Columbia last March.

Now, in a new update shared on their official website, Dave Grohl and co. have confirmed that UK concerts are on the horizon, and scheduled to kick off next year.

Originally, the website had a message that read: “Pre-order any format of ‘But Here We Are’ for pre-sale code access to forthcoming and soon-to-be-announced UK live dates.”

However, as of yesterday (June 6), an eagle-eyed fan highlighted that the message has since been updated, and now reads: “Foo Fighters will tour the UK in 2024. Order ‘But Here We Are’ from the official store by Thursday for pre-sale code access to the forthcoming live dates.”

𝗙𝗢𝗢 𝗙𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗪𝗜𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗨𝗞 𝗜𝗡 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 Order new album before 3pm this Thursday for presale code access to the forthcoming live dates! https://t.co/ov0TyUQE0x pic.twitter.com/4WRDiveMfZ — Foo Fighters UK (@FooFightersUK) June 6, 2023

Fans have also noticed that while the page suggests buying a copy of the album to secure a pre-sale code, there is also a more subtle link on the site that allows you to register for pre-sale access without having to make a purchase. Head here to sign-up.

Originally, the American rock veterans were set to play a UK stadium tour in summer of last year, but all dates were cancelled following the tragic news of Hawkins’ passing. Earlier this year, the surviving members confirmed that they would continue as a band, and announced that they were already working on new music.

Later, it was announced that Josh Freese had been recruited as their new live drummer, and the band made their live return with a set at Massachusetts festival, Boston Calling.

Earlier this week, the band announced Australia and New Zealand tour dates for late 2023 and early 2024 and, more recently, hinted at a surprise appearance at this year’s Glastonbury festival.

This came after a mysterious band named The Churnups were announced as having a set on the opening Friday of Glasto, and following speculation, Grohl later shared an update on the Foo Fighters’ social media page, in which he mentions “churning up” emotions.

Currently, the band are in a neck-and-neck race with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds for the Number One spot on the Official Album Charts. Both artists released their latest LPs — ‘But Here We Are’ and ‘Council Skies’ — last week and, as it approaches the midweek mark, Gallagher currently has the peak position, although just 200 units separated the acts.

If Foo Fighters were to hit the top position by the end of the week, it would mean that the rockers would have six chart-topping albums to their name — the most recent one so far is 2021’s ‘Medicine At Midnight’.

However, if ‘Council Skies’ were to top the charts by the end of the week — it would extend the singer-songwriter’s record of 10 consecutive Number One albums. This includes his work as part of Oasis and as part of his solo endeavour, meaning that every album he has ever released reached the peak position.