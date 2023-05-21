Foo Fighters confirm Josh Freese as new touring drummer

Foo Fighters have confirmed Josh Freese as their new touring drummer.

The news was confirmed during their Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts livestream on Sunday (May 21) in which the band prepared for their comeback tour and delivered “a few surprises”.

Since the band confirmed that they would be continuing to make music in January following the sudden passing of their drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022, many famous sticksmen have been linked with the gig.

Both Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron and Rufus Taylor (son of Queen’s Roger Taylor) denied speculation that they were involved in the band’s new project, and Freese has now been confirmed as the band’s new drummer.

Freese has previously played drums for Guns N’ Roses, Nine Inch Nails, Paramore, Devo and more, and fans had anticipated his announcement as the new Foos live drummer recently cancelled planned gigs with The Offspring and Danny Elfman.

Foo Fighters’ tour begins next week (May 24) in New Hampshire.

The band are set to head out on a series of headlining concerts in the US between August and October, with festival shows at Boston Calling, Bonnaroo, Riot Fest and more also confirmed.

They have also announced a live show in Brazil with Wet Leg and Garbage in support.

Last week (May 12) the Foos also teased fans in the UK by suggesting that a new string of live shows are “forthcoming and soon-to-be-announced”.

The band also recently shared ‘Under You’ — the latest single to be released from their forthcoming album ‘But Here We Are’.

Set for release on June 2 via Roswell Records/Columbia Records, the LP will mark their first new material since the passing of Hawkins in 2022. ‘Under You’ follows first single ‘Rescued’ in previewing the LP.§