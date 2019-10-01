Foo Fighters confirm they’re starting work on next album this week

Bring it on

Foo Fighters have confirmed that they’re gearing up to start recording their next record this week.

Appearing at Brazil’s Rock In Rio festival last weekend (Saturday September 28), Dave Grohl confirmed that the rock giants will start recording the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Concrete & Gold‘ when they return to the US.

“I don’t know when we’ll be back down here again, but we will”, Grohl told the crowd.

“We go home next week and we start making a new Foo Fighters record. It’s good, it’s good.”

This comes after Grohl discussed plans for a new record in an interview with NME last summer.