Foo Fighters confirm they’re starting work on next album this week

Nick Reilly

Bring it on

Foo Fighters have confirmed that they’re gearing up to start recording their next record this week.

Appearing at Brazil’s Rock In Rio festival last weekend (Saturday September 28), Dave Grohl confirmed that the rock giants will start recording the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Concrete & Gold‘ when they return to the US.

“I don’t know when we’ll be back down here again, but we will”, Grohl told the crowd.

“We go home next week and we start making a new Foo Fighters record. It’s good, it’s good.”

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl

This comes after Grohl discussed plans for a new record in an interview with NME last summer.

“There’s always something. I’m constantly writing but not always seriously, then at some point they become a little more formed,” he said.
“When I feel like they’re ready, that’s when I bring them to the band. We’re not that far along in any kind of official process, but there’s always something. It’s happened before where we’ve written a song that afternoon and performed it. Never say never. There is one new song that would fucking destroy and I would love people to hear it. It’s written for a live performance, so we’ll see. I don’t know.”Reviewing their headline set at Reading Festival 2019, NME wrote: “Herein lies the simple trick of Foo Fighters – they don’t take anything for granted. It’s the reason why they find themselves at Reading’s top table for the fourth time. As fireworks blast into the night sky while ‘Everlong’ closes the set, you sense that a fifth time is an inevitability. We’ll see you there.”