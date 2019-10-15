Let there be rock.

Foo Fighters have released new EP ‘01020225’ – featuring covers of The Psychedelic Furs and The B-52s. Check it out below.

The new EP arrived over the weekend, and sees the Foos delivering their own take on The B-52’s ‘Planet Claire’, alongside a heavier take on The ‘Furs ‘Sister Europe’, which first appeared on their 1980 debut album.

It also delves into the band’s own past too, with renditions of 2002’s ‘The One’ and ‘Win Or Lose’ – which featured as a b-side to ‘All My Life’.

It’s the latest offering from their vault series, which began back in July to mark the band’s 25th anniversary. As well as releasing ‘00111125 Live in London’, they have also dropped the ‘01070725’ EP that features covers of Arcade Fire’s ‘Keep the Car Running’ and the Dead Kennedys’ ‘Holiday in Cambodia’.

Other new offerings include ‘00070725 Live at Studio 606’ and ‘00050525 Live in Roswell’ – a recording from their show at the Walker Air Force Base in Roswell, New Mexico back in 2005, near the site of Area 51.

Elsewhere, Foo Fighters are in the early stages of recording the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Concrete & Gold‘.