Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins to join huge ‘Times Like These’ cover

Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins have confirmed they’ll be joining the star-studded cover of ‘Times Like These’, which is set to debut later today.

On what is being billed as “the biggest ever Live Lounge”, the BBC Radio 1 cover will see the likes of Dua Lipa, Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Bastille, Ellie Goulding, Sam Fender, Royal Blood and many more gathering in their homes to cover the Foos classic.

All proceeds from the single will be split between Comic Relief and Children In Need.

The song will be broadcast across BBC Radio 1, 2, 1Xtra, 6Music and Asian Network today (April 23) at 12PM.

Producer Fraser T Smith, who has masterminded the cover, said: “It’s humbling to have been asked to produce this amazing single, taking the Foo Fighters’ classic, ‘Times Like These’, with the Radio 1 Live Lounge team and the incredible collective of artists who have come together to record whilst in isolation.

“Our vision was to create a stay at home version using phones, pots, pans and acoustic guitars that would honour the brilliance and honesty of the artists and song, rather than the trickery of an expensive recording studio. We tried to make this single in a totally different way artistically, relevant to today. The lyrics particularly resonate with us all at this challenging time, and I sincerely hope that money raised can help the plight of the unified battle against COVID-19 around the world.”

Earlier this month (April 10), Dave Grohl shared a new “pandemic playlist” featuring wide-range of artists including LCD Soundsystem, Madness and Patsy Cline.

Grohl chose one song for each different stage of the coronavirus quarantine, from preparation and nesting to insanity and hope.

“In order to get through this difficult period (and I truly believe that we will get through this, in time), it is important to recognise the many stages of isolation and anxiety, and to pair them with appropriate musical accompaniment,” he wrote for The Atlantic. “Here are a few suggestions you might find helpful.”

Grohl has also been sharing stories from his past on his recently launched Instagram account Dave’s True Stories. Earlier this month (April 7), he recalled the time he was asked by Prince to join him and his band for a jam back in 2011.