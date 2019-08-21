Dave Grohl responds to reports he’s on the new Queens Of The Stone Age album

He last worked with the group back in 2013

Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl has responded to reports that he’s set to feature on Queens Of The Stone Age‘s upcoming new album.

Earlier this year, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons revealed that he had been working with Josh Homme and co. on their ‘Villains’ follow-up. The singer also explained that Grohl was taking part in the sessions, with the Foos frontman last playing with QOTSA on 2013’s ‘…Like Clockwork’.

Now, Grohl has shutdown whispers of his involvement with the project – explaining that his relationship with pal Homme is purely personal at present.

“You know, I never fucking mentioned that I’m on the new Queens record,” Grohl told NME. “I’m not on the new Queens record.

“You know what Josh and I have been doing together? Riding motorcycles and eating waffles. That’s it. Let me tell you, it’s a fun morning. We’ve done it more than a few times and it’s pretty fucking great.”

However, the musician explained that he does “wish” he was playing on Queens’ LP. “I fucking love playing with Josh,” he added. “He’s one of my best friends, but at the moment it’s just motorcycles and waffles.”

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters are set to make their return to Reading & Leeds festivals this coming weekend. Now veterans of the Bank Holiday event, they top the bill alongside The 1975, Twenty One Pilots, and Post Malone. Check out the full stage-by-stage schedule here.

In a somewhat surreal warm-up for the huge headline appearance, Grohl surprised fans by turning up to Club NME at London’s Moth Club last week. Joined by ’80s hero Rick Astley at the tiny venue, he played a set of five tunes for the lucky crowd.