Foo Fighters debut new song ‘Nothing At All’ on livestream

Foo Fighters debuted their new track ‘Nothing At All’ in a livestream yesterday (May 21).

The livestream, titled Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts, was recorded at the band’s 606 studios in Northridge, California. It featured debut performances of songs from their forthcoming album, as well as behind-the-scenes footage of the recording.

The band played an eight-song set during their rehearsal, which was shot in black and white. In addition to classics like ‘All My Life’ and ‘Monkey Wrench’, they played their recent singles ‘Rescued’ and ‘Under You’. They also debuted ‘Nothing At All’, an unreleased track that will be featured on their 11th album ‘But Here We Are’.

The footage also revealed who the new touring drummer would be. Since the band confirmed that they would be continuing to make music in January following the sudden passing of their drummer Taylor Hawkins last March, many famous names have been linked with the gig.

Foo Fighters confirmed that Josh Freese would be taking over as their new touring drummer. He has played for the likes of Guns N’ Roses, Nine Inch Nails, Paramore, Devo and more. Fans had anticipated his announcement as the new Foos live drummer recently cancelled planned gigs with The Offspring and Danny Elfman.

‘But Here We Are’ is set for release on June 2 via Roswell Records/Columbia Records and can be pre-ordered here. The LP will mark their first new material since the passing of Hawkins in 2022.

Their tour is set to commence on May 24 in New Hampshire.They will be heading out on a series of headlining concerts in the US between August and October, with festival shows at Boston Calling, Bonnaroo, Riot Fest and more also confirmed.

They have also announced a live show in Brazil with Wet Leg and Garbage in support.

Last week (May 12) the Foos also teased fans in the UK by suggesting that a new string of live shows are “forthcoming and soon-to-be-announced”.