Foo Fighters dedicate new album to Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl’s mother

Foo Fighters‘ upcoming album ‘But Here We Are’ is being dedicated to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins and frontman Dave Grohl‘s late mother Virginia Hanlon Grohl, it has been revealed.

The record – due out on June 2 via Roswell Records/Columbia Records – will mark their first new material since the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022. Pre-order the album here.

Earlier this week, Brooklyn-based graphic arts studio Morning Breath Inc. – who have designed the album’s physical packaging – took to social media to share a look at the album’s design, revealing a dedication that reads: “For Virginia and Taylor”.

Morning Breath Inc. wrote on their Instagram post: “It’s always an honour to work with [Foo Fighters]. This is the design for their latest album ‘But Here We Are’. Definitely a new turn for us as we explored minimalism and new techniques printing white on white.”

Take a look at the post here.

Foo Fighters most recently released ‘Under You’, the second single from the upcoming record, on May 17. They also announced a free global streaming event in support of the album, set for later this month.

Taking place on May 21, the stream will kick off at 8pm BST / 3pm EST / 12pm PST, and will be available exclusively on the streaming platform Veeps. The event is set to include performances from the rock legends and an array of other materials, including behind-the-scenes footage and “surprises” recorded at the band’s own 606 Studios.

The band confirmed that they would be continuing to make music in January. This followed the sudden passing of their drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022, while the band were on tour in Colombia.

Currently, the identity of the band’s new drummer remains unknown, although both Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron and Rufus Taylor (son of Queen’s Roger Taylor) have denied speculation that they are now involved in the band’s new project.

In other Foo Fighters news, last week (May 12) the members also teased fans in the UK by suggesting that a new string of live shows are “forthcoming and soon-to-be-announced”.