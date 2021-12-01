Foo Fighters drop Minneapolis stadium from US tour over venue’s COVID-19 policies

Hours after announcing their 2022 US tour, the Foo Fighters said they will not play Minneapolis’ Huntington Bank Arena due to the venue’s “refusal to agree to the band’s COVID-19 safety measures”.

Dave Grohl and co. just announced details of a 2022 stadium tour of North America, hitting 16 dates throughout the continent from May to August next year. The tour will kick off in Pennsylvania and wrap up in Los Angeles.

However, in a new update, the band have revealed their Minneapolis show on August 3 will not go ahead at Huntington Bank Stadium. In a new tweet, the band said the cancellation is due to the venue’s refusal to comply with Foo Fighters’ proposed COVID-19 safety measures, and they are looking for a replacement venue that will abide by them.

“Due to Huntington Bank Stadium’s refusal to agree to the band’s COVID safety measures, Foo Fighters are unable to perform at that venue,” a statement from the band read.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement one that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show.”

The Star Tribune, via Stereogum, reports that Huntington Bank Stadium doesn’t mandate masks, proof of vaccine or negative test results for event attendance.

In a statement, a representative for the stadium told The Star Tribune that the University of Minnesota, where the stadium resides, “declined to change its existing protocols for large events, which have been effective.

“We continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, wear a mask when in large crowds, and take appropriate steps to protect public and personal health,” it continued.

Since the return of in-person concerts, Foo Fighters have come under fire for their previous requirement that punters be vaccinated to attend their concerts. Protests were staged outside the band’s California and New York shows that took place in June.

Cro-Mags frontman John Joseph previously criticised the band’s stance, dubbing them ‘Flu Pfizers’ and ‘Flu Fighters’, saying: “What kind of bullshit is that? What kind of fucking bullshit are you fucking dealing with in your fucking head that you would play a vaccinated-only fucking show?”