See footage from drummer Taylor Hawkins’ final show with the Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters fans are remembering drummer Taylor Hawkins, who recently died, with footage of his final show with the band at Lollapalooza Argentina.

On March 25, the band issued a statement confirming the 50-year-old’s passing. A cause of death was not given. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins,” it read.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

The Foo Fighters are currently on tour in South America, and were due to play Festival Estero Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25.

Hawkins’ last show with the Foo Fighters was a headlining set at Lollapalooza Argentina on March 22. They played for over two hours in Buenos Aires’ Hipódromo de San Isidro, delivering hits like ‘The Pretender’ and ‘My Hero’ as well as newer songs like ‘No Son Of Mine’ and ‘Shame Shame’.

Especially notable was the band’s cover of Queen’s ‘Somebody To Love’, which saw Dave Grohl swap places with Hawkins so the drummer could seize the microphone for lead vocals.

“I fuckin’ love Dave Grohl, man,” Hawkins told the crowd before they kicked off the song. “I’d be delivering pizzas if it wasn’t for fuckin’ Dave Grohl. I’d be managing the drum department at a Guitar Center if it wasn’t for Dave Grohl.”

4 days ago in Argentina. RIP Taylor Hawkins pic.twitter.com/UtZUNSQNpM — Bryce Mata (@BryceMata) March 26, 2022

Watch fan-uploaded footage of the full set here:

The Foo Fighters were set to wrap up the South American leg of their tour by headlining Lollapalooza in São Paulo, Brazil on March 27.

Fellow musicians including Tom Morello and Dave Portnoy have begun to pay tribute to Hawkins on social media. “God bless you Taylor Hawkins,” wrote Morello, sharing a photo of himself, Hawkins and Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell.

“I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend.”