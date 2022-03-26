NewsMusic News

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins," the band wrote in a statement

By Karen Gwee
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Credit: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died, according to a statement from the band. He was 50 years old.

The band announced the news in a statement on social media on March 25. No cause of death was given.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins,” it read.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Born in Dallas, Texas on February 17, 1972, Taylor Hawkins played in the experimental band Sylvia before playing drums on Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ and ‘Can’t Not’ tours. He also led the band Taylor Hawkins & the Coattail Riders and formed the side project The Birds of Satan in 2014.

Hawkins officially joined the Foo Fighters in 1997, replacing their original drummer William Goldsmith.

In a 2020 interview with ​​radio station The Rock Toronto, Hawkins recalled meeting frontman Dave Grohl for the first time.

“I was on tour with Alanis, we were doing shows, and we were playing a radio show here in L.A.,” Hawkins said.

He continued: “I met Dave there for the first time and then we ended up doing festivals together in Europe, and we kind of clicked with being friends. But I didn’t really think their drummer was going anywhere, at all, I thought that that was their band and that’s what it was.

“I loved the Foo Fighters and my brother said at one point, ‘God, dude, you should be in this band!’ And I thought, ‘Yeah, I wish,’” he added.

Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters – Chris Shiflett, Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl – photographed in 1997. Credit: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

According to a 2018 interview, Grohl asked him to join the band after Goldsmith decided to quit, and he became a permanent member during the recording of the band’s fourth studio album ‘One By One’.

The Foo Fighters are currently on tour in South America and were due to play Festival Estero Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25.

Tributes have begun to flow in for Hawkins. Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello shared a photo of himself, Hawkins and Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell, writing: “God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend.”

Ex-Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy remembered Hawkins as an “amazing drummer and a gem of a guy who was always fun to be around”.

Ozzy Osbourne also shared a tribute for the “amazing musician”.

Read more tributes to Hawkins below.

This is a developing story.

