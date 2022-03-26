Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died, according to a statement from the band. He was 50 years old.

The band announced the news in a statement on social media on March 25. No cause of death was given.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins,” it read.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Born in Dallas, Texas on February 17, 1972, Taylor Hawkins played in the experimental band Sylvia before playing drums on Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ and ‘Can’t Not’ tours. He also led the band Taylor Hawkins & the Coattail Riders and formed the side project The Birds of Satan in 2014.

Hawkins officially joined the Foo Fighters in 1997, replacing their original drummer William Goldsmith.

In a 2020 interview with ​​radio station The Rock Toronto, Hawkins recalled meeting frontman Dave Grohl for the first time.

“I was on tour with Alanis, we were doing shows, and we were playing a radio show here in L.A.,” Hawkins said.

He continued: “I met Dave there for the first time and then we ended up doing festivals together in Europe, and we kind of clicked with being friends. But I didn’t really think their drummer was going anywhere, at all, I thought that that was their band and that’s what it was.

“I loved the Foo Fighters and my brother said at one point, ‘God, dude, you should be in this band!’ And I thought, ‘Yeah, I wish,’” he added.

According to a 2018 interview, Grohl asked him to join the band after Goldsmith decided to quit, and he became a permanent member during the recording of the band’s fourth studio album ‘One By One’.

The Foo Fighters are currently on tour in South America and were due to play Festival Estero Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25.

Tributes have begun to flow in for Hawkins. Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello shared a photo of himself, Hawkins and Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell, writing: “God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend.”

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

Ex-Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy remembered Hawkins as an “amazing drummer and a gem of a guy who was always fun to be around”.

In absolute shock & disbelief over the the passing of Taylor Hawkins. I’ve always had so much admiration for him. Amazing drummer & a gem of a guy who was always fun to be around. I’m absolutely gutted…my deepest condolences to his bandmates & family 😥🙏 #RIPTaylorHawkins pic.twitter.com/a3X0k2AqYW — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) March 26, 2022

Ozzy Osbourne also shared a tribute for the “amazing musician”.

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

Read more tributes to Hawkins below.

Speechless and Gutted. Taylor was a great guy, a dad and a husband. My heart goes out to them, Dave and the band. What awful news. https://t.co/uQdl04etlp — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) March 26, 2022

God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🌈☮️ pic.twitter.com/wn2izxn4Vd — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 26, 2022

Taylor Hawkins was a terrific drummer with a gorgeous disposition, seemed always to be having the time of his life. I didn't know him well but I know music is lessened by his passing, made duller and smaller. Requiescat.

🎈 — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) March 26, 2022

In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/2AUeqpaN94 — Nickelback (@Nickelback) March 26, 2022

Rest In Peace Taylor Hawkins. Such a great person gone way too soon. — nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) March 26, 2022

My heartfelt condolences go out to @foofighters and the family and friends of drummer #RIPTaylorHawkins. — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) March 26, 2022

Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022.

Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band. pic.twitter.com/qlEaQK0uui — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) March 26, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear @taylorhawkins has passed away today.! 😞. Our prayers and condolences go out to the Hawkins family, ⁦@foofighters⁩ friends and fans. Sad. https://t.co/Mgu2K4SJyL — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) March 26, 2022

This is a developing story.