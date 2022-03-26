Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died, according to a statement from the band. He was 50 years old.

The band announced the news in a statement on social media on March 25. No cause of death was given.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins,” it read.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Born in Dallas, Texas on February 17, 1972, Taylor Hawkins played in the experimental band Sylvia before playing drums on Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ and ‘Can’t Not’ tours. Hawkins officially joined the Foo Fighters in 1997, replacing their original drummer William Goldsmith.

“I’d met Dave [Grohl] at this [US radio station] K-Rock Christmas show because Foo Fighters were on their way up and Alanis Morrissette was through the fucking stratosphere at that point,” Hawkins told NME in a 2021 cover story.

“Me and Dave just looked like long lost brothers in a weird way. We had a similar vibe and I don’t know why. I remember my friend playing with the Foo Fighters before I met Dave and watching them goof around backstage. He said to me, ‘That guy could be like your brother’.

“And sure enough, when we met, we just thought, ‘We’re brothers from another mother!’ It was instantaneous – so much so that Alanis Morrisette just said ‘What are you going to do when Dave asks you to be the drummer in the Foo Fighters?’”

According to a 2018 interview, Grohl asked him to join the band after Goldsmith decided to quit, and he became a permanent member during the recording of the band’s fourth studio album ‘One By One’.

Hawkins also kept busy with many side projects. He had led Taylor Hawkins & the Coattail Riders as drummer and vocalist since the 2000s and in 2014 formed the side project The Birds of Satan, which was itself a spin-off the cover band Chevy Metal.

Most recently, Hawkins teamed up with Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney to form the trio NHC. Earlier this year, they released the EP ‘Intakes & Outtakes’.

The Foo Fighters are currently on tour in South America and were due to play Festival Estero Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25.

Tributes have begun to flow in for Hawkins. Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello shared a photo of himself, Hawkins and Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell, writing: “God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend.”

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

Ex-Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy remembered Hawkins as an “amazing drummer and a gem of a guy who was always fun to be around”.

In absolute shock & disbelief over the the passing of Taylor Hawkins. I’ve always had so much admiration for him. Amazing drummer & a gem of a guy who was always fun to be around. I’m absolutely gutted…my deepest condolences to his bandmates & family 😥🙏 #RIPTaylorHawkins pic.twitter.com/a3X0k2AqYW — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) March 26, 2022

Ozzy Osbourne also shared a tribute for the “amazing musician”.

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

Read more tributes to Hawkins below.

Speechless and Gutted. Taylor was a great guy, a dad and a husband. My heart goes out to them, Dave and the band. What awful news. https://t.co/uQdl04etlp — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) March 26, 2022

God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🌈☮️ pic.twitter.com/wn2izxn4Vd — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 26, 2022

Taylor Hawkins was a terrific drummer with a gorgeous disposition, seemed always to be having the time of his life. I didn't know him well but I know music is lessened by his passing, made duller and smaller. Requiescat.

🎈 — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) March 26, 2022

In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/2AUeqpaN94 — Nickelback (@Nickelback) March 26, 2022

Rest In Peace Taylor Hawkins. Such a great person gone way too soon. — nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) March 26, 2022

My heartfelt condolences go out to @foofighters and the family and friends of drummer #RIPTaylorHawkins. — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) March 26, 2022

Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022.

Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band. pic.twitter.com/qlEaQK0uui — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) March 26, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear @taylorhawkins has passed away today.! 😞. Our prayers and condolences go out to the Hawkins family, ⁦@foofighters⁩ friends and fans. Sad. https://t.co/Mgu2K4SJyL — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) March 26, 2022

Stunned & heartbroken. Taylor, you were one of a kind. One of the sweetest and most genuine people I’ve ever met. Thank you for your kindness, and the ferocity with which you played your drums. My love and condolences to @foofighters, Taylor’s family and loved ones. — Jay Weinberg (@jayweinbergdrum) March 26, 2022

This is a developing story.