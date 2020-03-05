Some previously unearthed footage of Foo Fighters playing their fourth live show ever has now surfaced online – watch the clip below.

According to Foo Fighters Live, the March 4, 1995 performance at a tiny Seattle club Velvet Elvis Arts Lounge is now the earliest known live video of the band.

Released on the 25th anniversary of the show, the footage was captured by Nirvana fan Travis Stanley, who at the time misheard the band’s name and loaded “Food Fighters” into his video camera’s title card.

“I don’t have a voice, I gotta pee, everyone’s ready to go,” frontman Dave Grohl told the crowd before kicking off proceedings with an early version of the rarity ‘Butterflies’.

The 42-minute set featured the songs ‘Big Me’, ‘Alone + Easy Target’, ‘For All the Cows’ and more.

Watch the full set below:

The show’s full setlist was as follows:

‘Butterflies’

‘Winnebago’

‘Floaty’

‘Big Me’

‘Watershed’

‘For All the Cows’

‘I’ll Stick Around’

‘Alone + Easy Target’

‘Podunk’

‘Exhausted’

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have announced their first plans to celebrate their 25th anniversary as a band — by touring the same stops that they did on their first US tour back in 1995.

After a huge 2019 that saw the band headline Reading + Leeds Festival (and frontman Dave Grohl play a surprise performance at Club NME with Rick Astley), this year will see the band release a new album and celebrate a quarter of a century together.

‘The Van Tour’ will see Foos “hitting a number of the same spots that Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear trail-blazed in a Dodge van all those years ago”, albeit upgraded to arena this time.