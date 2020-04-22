Last night (April 21), the GRAMMYs broadcasted a star-studded tribute to Prince to mark the fourth anniversary of the legend’s death.

Recorded back in January, Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince was aired on CBS and featured Foo Fighters, FKA twigs, Beck and more taking on songs from the Purple One.

H.E.R and Gary Clark Jr opened the show with a performance of ‘Let’s Go Crazy’, backed by legendary drummer Sheila E.

Other performances included Miguel covering ‘I Would Die 4 U’ and John Legend taking on ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’.

Foo Fighters’ cover choice was ‘Darling Nikki’, and Dave Grohl also told a story of jamming with Prince in an empty arena before a show, which you can watch below.

Coldplay‘s Chris Martin also joined the show, playing ‘Manic Monday’ (a song Prince wrote) with Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles, who popularised the song.

St Vincent was also part of the show – see her ‘Controversy’ cover below.

St. Vincent – Controversy @ Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Tribute to Prince pic.twitter.com/0FAlo4GBjQ — gaycowboycore (@annieclork) April 22, 2020

The full list of performers includes: Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Common, Earth, Wind & Fire, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Juanes, John Legend, Chris Martin, Miguel, Morris Day and the Time, Princess, Sheila E., St Vincent, Mavis Staples, the Revolution, Usher, Fred Armisen, Naomi Campbell, Misty Copeland, FKA twigs and Jimmy Jam.

Reviewing the show when it was recorded live in January, NME called the evening a “hit-and-miss endurance test,” adding: “There were more hits than misses, but in the end the show was more respectful than incendiary. Nobody pulled off anything near like what happened during ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ sixteen years ago. A reminder, if it was necessary, that there’ll never be anyone else quite like Prince.”

Prince died at the age of 57, when he was found alone and unresponsive in his Paisley Park estate on April 21 in 2016.

Shortly after his death, it was confirmed that he died from an opioid overdose. The star was found to have fentanyl in his system – which is 50 times more powerful than heroin.

A new album of Prince rarities was released last year, which NME said “show off his astonishing, chameleon-like ability to master practically any genre”.