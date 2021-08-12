Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl reveals his pre-gig rituals

Dave Grohl has revealed his pre-gig rituals during a new interview.

Speaking to Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus for his After School Radio podcast on Apple Music Hits, the Foo Fighters frontman revealed details of his pre-gig routine.

“It’s like one hour before the show, I open a Coors Light, and I’m like, ‘Oh, hello darkness, my old friend.’ But our dressing rooms are always filled with friends”, Grohl said.

Speaking about the one thing he “love[s doing] the most” before a show, Grohl said that hanging out with friends is his favourite thing to do – something the band have been unable to do recently because of coronavirus restrictions.

“I’m going to miss it. We’re not allowed to really have people backstage right now,” he said. “But one of the things I love before going on, is just being happy. You’re surrounded by all your friends.

“You haven’t seen everyone in a long time, and you’re doing shots of Crown Royal, and you’re like, ‘Yay.’ And everyone’s like… taking pictures with each other. And it’s like a reunion every night.”

Speaking about his other rituals, Grohl added: “To me, the best way to walk onstage every night is… Gus, he’ll say, ‘Okay, dude. Do you want house lights yet?’ I’m like, ‘Nah, not yet.’ And I just wait until the entire band is laughing about something. And I’m like, ‘All right, let’s go.’

“So you walk onstage laughing. You feel happy when you walk onstage. To me, that’s the best way to do it.”

Foo Fighters are replacing Stevie Nicks on the bill at Shaky Knees Festival in October after the latter cancelled all of her 2021 tour dates this week.

The Central Park, Atlanta festival, which will take place from October 22-24, had been set to welcome the Fleetwood Mac musician as their Friday night headliner.

However, Nicks cancelled her Shaky Knees slot this week along with her other 2021 gigs, citing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.