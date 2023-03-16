Foo Fighters, Green Day, Avenged Sevenfold announced for Louder Than Life festival

Foo Fighters, Green Day and Avenged Sevenfold have been announced as headliners at this year’s Louder Than Life festival – check out the full line-up below.

The four-day festival in Louisville, Kentucky takes place at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center from September 21 to 24, where the likes of Weezer, Queens Of the Stone Age, Limp Bizkit and Turnstile will also perform.

Other acts on the massive line-up include Rancid, Tool, Godsmack, Pantera, Babymetal, Code Orange, Falling in Reverse, Deafheaven, Nothing But Thieves, Enter Shikari, Corey Taylor of Slipknot, Bad Omens, Run The Jewels, Asking Alexandria, Jehnny Beth and many more.

Check out the line-up poster below.

“The fans spoke, and we listened,” promoter Danny Wimmer said in a statement. “The Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tool, and Avenged Sevenfold were our most fan-requested bands for 2023, so being able to deliver this massive lineup to them is so special.”

Tickets are available to purchase now from here.

Foo Fighters have also been announced to headline Outside Lands festival in San Francisco this summer, with other appearances planned for Boston Calling, Sonic Temple, Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park and Bonnaroo.

The Dave Grohl-led band also announced a trio of US headline shows for this year across May and June.

The upcoming dates will mark the group’s first full gigs since the death of Taylor Hawkins last March. On New Year’s Eve 2022, Grohl and co. confirmed that they would be continuing without their late drummer.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,” a statement on social media read.

Last September, the band honoured Hawkins with two huge tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles. They were joined on-stage by a number of guest drummers including Travis Barker, Nandi Bushell and Hawkins’ teenage son Shane.