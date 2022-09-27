Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett expects the band to make another album.

The future of the band has been uncertain following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March. Foo Fighters cancelled all their scheduled gigs following the loss and have avoided discussing plans beyond a pair of tribute concerts for Hawkins.

However, in a new interview, guitarist Chris Shiflett has said that he expects there to be a new album from the band at some point.

Speaking on The Plug With Justin Jay, Shiflett (who’s recently released solo singles ‘Born & Raised‘ and ‘Long, Long Year‘) was asked if other interviewers had brought up Hawkins’ passing or if it’s been “an elephant in the room”.

“Most people that I’ve encountered have been respectful about it or try to avoid it,” said Shiflett. “It probably will be [more of a thing] when we ever get around to putting out another Foo Fighters record and go back into the promo boogie woogie.

“I remember that when I joined Foo Fighters, it was 1999 so it was a while after Kurt Cobain had died but I would watch interviewers twist themselves in knots trying to ask Dave [Grohl] about it but not ask. I would think it would turn into that kinda thing,” he added.

hey – nothing better than catching up with an old friend!! streaming everywhere now… https://t.co/aLlVpzPSW1 pic.twitter.com/JRov2S6NZO — Chris Shiflett (@ChrisShiflett71) September 25, 2022

He went on to say how “people are pretty respectful but it’s made me reconsider everything I thought I knew about Jim Morrison dying, or Randy Rhoads or any of those rock & roll tragedies”.

“Taylor was this big character and he meant a lot to millions of people so I get that fascination with [his death] but so much of what I’ve seen out there is so completely wrong,” Shiflett said.

“There’s people out there saying shit like Dave killed Taylor by making him get the COVID vaccine. You’re going to turn it into that? Fuck you. I try not to pay attention to it but it does make you angry because that shit is just disrespectful.”

Tonight, the second Taylor Hawkins tribute concert takes place in Los Angeles with Alanis Morissette and Miley Cyrus both performing alongside members of Queen and Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana‘s Krist Novoselic, former Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones, Pink and Nandi Bushell.

The Los Angeles gig will be globally livestreamed on the Paramount streaming service in the United States and via MTV’s YouTube channel worldwide. Find more information here.

It follows a tribute gig at Wembley Stadium that took place earlier this month and featured an all-star cast that included the likes of Liam Gallagher, Mark Ronson, Josh Homme and AC/DC’s Brian Johnson. Read the NME cover feature on how the night unfolded here.