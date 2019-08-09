This is a call: Foo Fighters invite fans to choose Reading & Leeds setlist

What do you wanna hear?

Foo Fighters are inviting fans to put requests forward for their upcoming shows headlining Reading & Leeds.

Dave Grohl and co will top the bill at the festivals on the weekend of August 23-25 alongside The 1975, Twenty One Pilots and Post Malone.

Read more:

In advance of the sets, the band have put a call out on Twitter for fans to request the songs they want to hear at the pair of shows.

It’s not the first time the band have asked for fans’ input recently. Last month, the band asked fans to share their best Foo Fighters memories for a new online project called ‘Foo Fighters Stories’.

“We want to hear about YOU,” a description reads. “Did you capture a great photo of your crew at a Foo show? Have a memory tied to a Foo Fighters album or song? Or maybe just want to send a message to the band?

“We want to meet YOU!! Share your Foo Fighters story and include any photos, videos or memorabilia featuring YOU!”

The band also recently opened a new series called the ‘Foo Files’, which looks set to periodically release rare music from the band’s presumably bulging vault of unreleased material.

The first release to come from the ‘Foo Files’ was a live EP is titled ‘00950025’, which fans are assuming to be a reference to the band’s debut album (released in 1995), which celebrates its 25th anniversary next year. The three-track release features, as the band call them, “elusive live tracks.”