The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame has announced this year’s list of inductees.

Foo Fighters, Jay-Z and Tina Turner are all included in the 2021 cohort of inductees alongside The Go-Go’s, Carole King and Todd Rundgren in the ‘Performers’ category.

LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads will each receive the Musical Excellence Award, while Kraftwerk, Gil Scott-Heron and Charley Patton will each be awarded with the Early Influence Award.

This year’s induction ceremony is set to be held at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse arena in Cleveland, Ohio on October 30.

You can see a full list of the 2021 inductees below:

Performers Category:

Foo Fighters

Jay-Z

The Go-Go’s

Carole King

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

Ahmet Ertegun Award

Clarence Avant

Musical Excellence Award

LL Cool J

Billy Preston

Randy Rhoads

Early Influence Award

Kraftwerk

Gil Scott-Heron

Charley Patton

Chairman of the awards John Sykes said: “This is our most diverse class in the history of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“It really represents the Hall’s ongoing commitment to honour the artists that have created not only rock and roll, but the sound of youth culture.”

Holy shit! The guitar player from The Germs is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!!! pic.twitter.com/HgHrD9HtWP — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) May 12, 2021

“It’s very difficult to get inducted twice and we have three this year,” Sykes said of the fact that Dave Grohl, Tina Turner and Carole King have all been inducted before.

“It’s also a rare year where three of the six inductees are women: Tina, Carole and the Go-Gos,” he continued. “It just shows the continued power and relevance and recognition of women in music.”

The Class of 2021 was decided by a voting body comprised of more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry members, as well as a fan vote on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s website.

The likes of Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex, Whitney Houston and The Doobie Brothers were all inducted into the the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 class, but the traditional induction ceremony was replaced with a virtual event due to coronavirus.