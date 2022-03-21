Foo Fighters joined by Perry Farrell for Jane’s Addiction cover at Chile show

Foo Fighters headlined Lollapalooza Chile on Friday night (March 18) and were joined on stage by the festival’s founder, Perry Farrell.

For their performance, Dave Grohl and co. welcomed Farrell to sing ‘Been Caught Stealing’ by his band Jane’s Addiction – watch footage of the performance below.

“He’s the reason why we’re all here, so please everybody, Lollapalooza, tonight, please welcome, with great respect, Perry Farrell from Jane’s Addiction,” Grohl told the crowd before Farrell made his way to the stage.

When he arrived, the Jane’s Addiction frontman remarked: “¡Viva Chile!” before beginning the rendition of ‘Been Caught Stealing’. Check it out below.

The Lollapalooza show followed a one-off Australian gig from Foo Fighters that was held earlier this month.

The gig in Geelong, Victoria was Australia’s first full-capacity stadium show by an international act in two years, and in a five-star review NME said: “Hobbling out of the stadium, it’s hard not to feel like we’ve just witnessed an historical event. Mother Nature may have brought the rain but the Foos came in even harder with their thunder.”

Elsewhere, Grohl has confirmed that he will release an album of music he recorded as the fictional metal band Dream Widow this week.

In the Foo Fighters’ recent comedy-horror film Studio 666, the band hire a mansion in Encino to record their 10th studio album, but Grohl soon becomes possessed by a curse and begins viciously attacking his bandmates.

Throughout the film, we learn that decades earlier, the band Dream Widow experienced a similar fate, with the band recording a “lost album” before their frontman murdered the rest of the band.

Now, according to Variety, that “lost album” will arrive digitally this Friday (March 25), with a physical release to follow later in the year.