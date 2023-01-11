Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, Zeds Dead and more announced for Bonnaroo 2023

The line-up for this year’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has been announced, with Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, Zeds Dead and Liquid Stranger leading the fray across four hectic days.

The latter two acts will team up to co-headline the first day of the festival, taking over the Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee on Thursday June 15. There, they’ll be joined by the likes of 070 Shake, Big Freedia, Briscoe and Ezra Furman.

Thursday’s bill is the smallest, sporting a total of 20 acts, while Friday’s is the biggest with 32. Headlined by Lamar, the genre-bending roster for June 16 includes Baby Keem, Vulfpeck, Portugal. The Man, Fleet Foxes, AFI, Rina Sawayama, Alex G, MUNA, Sampa The Great and many more. The following day (June 17), Odesza will close out a line-up featuring names like Lil Nas X, Korn, Yung Gravy, The Beths, J.I.D and Remi Wolf.

Foo Fighters, on the other hand, will round the festival out on Sunday June 18, delivering a monumental show alongside acts like Paramore, Marcus Mumford, Pixies, Girl In Red, Franz Ferdinand and Jacob Collier. Altogether, next year’s Bonnaroo will sport a stonking 106 live music performances.

Notably, the Foos’ appearance comes amid somewhat of a comeback for the Dave Grohl-fronted outfit, who took a break last year after drummer Taylor Hawkins died at 50. Also announced this week were their sets at the Boston Calling and Sonic Temple festivals, both going down in May.

Early-access tickets for Bonnaroo 2023 will go on sale tomorrow (January 12), with prospective concertgoers able to sign up for that access here.

Among the sprawling live music roster – more names for which are set to be announced in due time – Bonnaroo will feature parades, a village market, a waterpark and carnival rides, a Planet Roo sustainability program, a dedicated brewers’ festival, a substance-free Soberoo program, a five-kilometre Roo Run, daily yoga and more. All the info on those activities can be found here.

The full line-up for Bonnaroo 2023 is:

THURSDAY JUNE 15

Zeds Dead

Liquid Stranger

070 Shake

Abraham Alexander

Big Freedia

Briscoe

Celisse

Cimafunk

CVC

Daily Bread

Dehd

Diarrhea Planet

Elephant Heart

Ezra Furman

JP Saxe

Mersiv

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Neighbor

Petey

Suki Waterhouse

FRIDAY JUNE 16

Kendrick Lamar

Baby Keem

Vulfpeck

Griz

Portugal. The Man

Noah Kahan

Subtronics

Three 6 Mafia

Fleet Foxes

AFI

Sylvan Esso

Rina Sawayama

Charley Crockett

Morgan Wade

Alex G

MUNA

Diesel

Destroy Lonely

The Midnight

Knocked Loose

Matt Mason

Peekaboo

Black Midi

Apashe

Emo Nite

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Madison Cunningham

Sampa The Great

Boogie T B2B Dirt Monkey B2B Subdocta

Maddy O’Neal

Jupiter & Okwess

Notlö

SATURDAY JUNE 17

Odesza

Lil Nas X

Tyler Childers

My Morning Jacket

Louis The Child

Korn

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

J.I.D

Sheryl Crow

STS9

Sofi Tukker

Big Wild

The Band Camino

Jenny Lewis

Yung Gravy

Remi Wolf

Bob Moses

Cory Wong

Ken Carson

Elderbrook

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness

Colony House

Walker & Royce

Devon Gilfillian

The Beths

Danielle Ponder

Gioli & Assia

Thee Sacred Souls

Night Tales

SUNDAY JUNE 18

Foo Fighters

Paramore

Marcus Mumford

The Revivalists

Alesso

Pixies

Girl In Red

Umphrey’s McGee

Rebelution

Jacob Collier

Hippo Campus

Jauz

Peach Pit

Franz Ferdinand

Men I Trust

MK

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

Amber Mark

Wax Motif

Kip Moore

Makaya McCraven

Sammy Rae & The Friends

Hermanos Gutiérrez

Paris Jackson

Rome In Silver