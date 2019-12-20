Foo Fighters rework Killing Joke’s ‘Requiem’ on new ‘00979725’ EP

Foo Fighters have released a new EP called ‘00979725’ and it features a cover of Killing Joke‘s ‘Requiem’.

The new EP is the latest in a series of archival reissues leading up to the 25th anniversary of the band’s self-titled debut album.

Containing six tracks in total, it features a live version of ‘I’ll Stick Around’, a low tempo version of ‘Up In Arms’, taken from ‘The Colour and the Shape’, and B-side ‘Dear Lover’.

Elsewhere on ‘00979725’, the Foos take on Killing Joke’s ‘Requiem’ in a recording originally performed at the BBC in London in May 1997.

You can listen to the EP below:

‘00979725’ follows on from recent releases ‘01020225’, ‘00111125 Live in London’, the ‘01070725’ EP – containing a cover of Arcade Fire’s ‘Keep the Car Running’ – and last month’s ‘02050525’.

Other recent celebratory Foos releases include ‘00070725 Live at Studio 606’ and ‘00050525 Live in Roswell’ – a recording from the band’s show at the Walker Air Force Base in Roswell, New Mexico, near the site of Area 51.

Foo Fighters are planning to release a new album in 2020, according to drummer Taylor Hawkins.

‘Concrete and Gold’, the band’s ninth studio album, came out in September 2017. Hawkins has now confirmed that the band are beginning to move forward with plans to record the tenth Foos record.

Frontman Dave Grohl says the album is going to be “fucking weird.”

In an interview with Eric Blair, host of Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show, he was asked how it’ll differ from 2017’s ‘Concrete and Gold’. He replied: “You’ll hear. It’s fucking weird.”

Grohl has been teasing nuggets of info about the band’s new album ever since appearing at Brazil’s Rock In Rio festival at the end of September.

“I don’t know when we’ll be back down here again, but we will”, Grohl told the crowd. “We go home next week and we start making a new Foo Fighters record. It’s good, it’s good.”