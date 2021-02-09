Foo Fighters launch new ‘Medicine At Midnight Radio’ series

Foo Fighters have launched their new radio series Medicine At Midnight Radio to celebrate the release of their latest album.

The band, who released ‘Medicine At Midnight’ last week, have already marked the arrival of their new LP by starting a limited-run radio station on SiriusXM.

A separate six-part radio series, Medicine At Midnight Radio, kicked off yesterday (February 8) on Apple Music with the first episode featuring Foos bassist Nate Mendel.

The series, which is also airing on Foo Fighters Radio, will air each day this week at 7pm ET time (midnight UK time) on Apple Music Hits. Tonight’s episode (February 9) will feature guitarist Chris Shiflett, followed by keyboardist Rami Jaffee tomorrow, drummer Taylor Hawkins on Thursday, Dave Grohl on Friday and guitarist Pat Smear on Saturday.

“Dave Grohl and the Foos are eager to reconnect with fans from all around the world and share songs filled with, in his words, ‘universal emotions that most people feel,'” a synopsis for the series reads. “Each band member will take turns hosting hour-long episodes where they’ll go into their personal inspirations and the creative process leading to the album.”

In a statement, Grohl said that with Medicine At Midnight Radio “we’re going to listen to some music. I’ll tell you some stories, play you some new songs, play you some songs that inspired me when I was young… kind of take you from the beginning all the way up to today.”

Last Friday (February 5) saw the Foos play a special gig for SiriusXM which included a cover of Tom Petty’s ‘Honey Bee’.