Foo Fighters mark 25th anniversary of their first gig with throwback photo

Foo Fighters have marked the 25th anniversary of their first-ever gig with a throwback photo from the show which kicked it all off for the band.

The Dave Grohl-led group are celebrating 25 years together this year, with the band set to retrace the steps of their very first US tour in 1995 on an arena tour in April and May.

Posting on Twitter yesterday (February 19), Foos revisited the “keg party” they played at the Marine Store in Seattle on February 19, 1995 in what was their very first live engagement.

“There is a moment in every band’s history when you decide it’s time to load the gear out of the practice space and bring the music to the people for the first time,” the band wrote. “This was ours, 25 years ago today.”

“25 years later, the fear and stage fright may have faded, but the love of making music with my friends is stronger than ever.

“Happy anniversary, fellas.”

You can see details of Foo Fighters’ ‘The Van Tour’ below.

April

Sunday 12 – PHOENIX, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

Tuesday 14 – ALBUQUERQUE, NM, Santa Ana Star Center

Thursday 16 – OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena

Saturday 18 – WICHITA, KS, INTRUST Bank Arena

Monday 20 – KNOXVILLE, TN, Thompson-Boiling Arena

May

Sunday 10 – GREEN BAY, WI, Resch Center

Tuesday 12 – GRAND RAPIDS, MI, Van Andel Arena

Thursday 14 – CINCINNATI, OH, Heritage Bank Center

Monday 18 – CLEVELAND, OH, Rocket Mortgage Arena

Wed 20 – HAMILTON, ON, FirstOntario Centre

The tour news comes after Grohl recently confirmed that Foo Fighters’ new album is complete.

“We just finished making a record,” he said. “Some of those songs, the best ones happen in 45 minutes. Then there’s other songs — there’s a riff on the new record I’ve been working on for 25 years. The first time I demoed it was in my basement in Seattle.”