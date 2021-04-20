Foo Fighters mark 4/20 with trippy animated video for ‘Chasing Birds’

Foo Fighters have marked 4/20 by releasing an animated video for ‘Chasing Birds’, which sees the band encountering an array of suitably trippy scenarios.

The kaleidoscopic visuals for the ‘Medicine at Midnight‘ track transports an entirely animated version of the Foos to a barren desert, where they’re faced with a fruitless quest to find hydration.

But things soon take a strange turn as they encounter a series of increasingly surreal scenarios including a monster that swallows the band whole and forces them to endure a trip through its labyrinth-like insides.

Eagle-eyed fans have also pointed out that the clip contains a number of references to past videos – including the similarly trippy visuals of ‘Everlong’.

You can watch the video in full below.

Meanwhile, yesterday saw Foo Fighters announce details of their rescheduled tour dates for 2022.

The rock giants were originally set to hit the road in 2020 to mark their 25th anniversary, but the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic now means that their European shows will be put on ice until 2022.

In a four-star review of ‘Medicine At Midnight’, NME hailed the Foos’ tenth album as “the soundtrack to the summer we all crave”.

“Those who have followed Grohl through his days in DC hardcore – through Nirvana, the metallic ingenuity of Probot, his drumming to the stars and the rise and rise of the band that brings forth this record – will be enthused by the suggestion that this great songwriter is looking to expand his playbook,” NME’s review stated.

“Even more will be delighted that an enduring force for good has returned.”