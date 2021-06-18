Foo Fighters mourn death of longtime stage manager Andy Pollard

Foo Fighters are mourning the death of their longtime stage manager, Andy Pollard.

A statement from the band confirmed that Pollard, who was their stage manager for 12 years, died this morning (June 18). No cause of death has yet been revealed.

Pollard worked as a stage manager and lighting crew chief for over 20 years. Besides the Foos, he stage managed for Kings Of Leon, Nine Inch Nails, Beck, Arcade Fire, and Tenacious D. He also did lights for the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Iggy Pop, and Bjork.

“We are shocked and devastated by this loss,” Foo Fighters said in a statement. “We can’t imagine being onstage without Andy there by our side. He was not only a key member of our team but a dear friend and wonderful father. Our hearts go out to his partner Sophie Peacock, their children Arlo and Ren, and his family and loved ones.”

On Sunday (June 20), the band will play Madison Square Garden’s first concert in almost 500 days, reopening the iconic New York venue with their first full arena performance since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the live entertainment industry in early 2020.

In tribute to Pollard, Foo Fighters have announced that they will be dedicating the show to their late stage manager.

The MSG show comes after the Foos announced details of a US tour this summer which will take in shows across the Midwest, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

In other Foos news, the band have announced that they will be releasing a new disco album next month under the moniker the Dee Gees.

The album, which is the follow-up to last year’s ‘Medicine At Midnight’, was recorded at the band’s Studio 606 and is being marketed as the Dee Gees’ debut. The 10-track project features four Bee Gees covers, a rendition of Andy Gibb’s ‘Shadow Dancing’, and five live versions of ‘Medicine At Midnight’ songs.