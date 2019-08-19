Foo Fighters are aiming to have a new album out in 2020

Taylor Hawkins has given Foos fans a clear indication about their upcoming recording plans

Foo Fighters are planning to release a new album in 2020, according to drummer Taylor Hawkins.

‘Concrete and Gold’, the band’s ninth studio album, came out in September 2017. Hawkins has now confirmed that the band are beginning to move forward with plans to record the tenth Foos record.

Speaking to RockSound.TV in an interview you can see in full below, the drummer said the band hope “to have a new record by next year.”

“Well, from what I’ve heard from our fearless leader Dave Grohl, he has a lot of demos that he’s worked on and I think we’ll start, once this tour is over,” Hawkins explained. “I think not too soon after that we’ll start the process of putting the songs together as a band.

“It’s a long process, we do a lot of demoing and stuff, but I think that we’ll have, I’m hoping, I think we’ll have a new record by next year. We should.”

Foos’ immediate attention will soon turn towards their pair of headline sets at Reading & Leeds 2019, which will take place this weekend. The band recently asked fans for help in choosing their setlist for the two gigs.

Last Friday (August 16), Grohl made a surprise appearance at the re-launch of Club NME — treating the sold-out crowd to an unlikely live set with Rick Astley.