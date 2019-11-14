Foo Fighters’ new album is going to be “fucking weird” says Dave Grohl

“I don’t want to give away too much, but… we’re, like, right in the middle of it right now”

The new Foo Fighters album is going to be “fucking weird,” according to the band’s frontman, Dave Grohl.

Speaking to Eric Blair, host of Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show, Grohl kept tight lipped for the most part but offered three words that best describe how the band’s 10th studio album is going to sound.

Asked how it’ll differ from 2017’s ‘Concrete and Gold’, he replied: “You’ll hear. It’s fucking weird.”

As Blair tried to dig deeper, asking about the lyrical themes of the album, the Foos frontman declined to tell him anything else, saying: “I don’t want to give away too much, but… we’re, like, right in the middle of it right now.”

Grohl has been teasing nuggets of info about the band’s new album ever since appearing at Brazil’s Rock In Rio festival at the end of September.

“I don’t know when we’ll be back down here again, but we will”, Grohl told the crowd. “We go home next week and we start making a new Foo Fighters record. It’s good, it’s good.”

Elsewhere in the interview with Blair, Grohl recalled the time he interviewed Ringo Starr for The Rolling Stone.

“The best part about interviewing him is he’s real,” he said. “If you talk to him about Lennon or if you talk to him about George Harrison, you know, those were his friends, and his family. So when you start talking about that stuff, he gets emotional.”

Earlier this week, Taylor Hawkins recalled the worst ever show he’s played with Foo Fighters in a new interview.

The drummer, who released his third solo album ‘Get The Money‘ last week, was in conversation with Radio X when he was asked about the Foos’ worst performance of their career.