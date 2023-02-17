Foo Fighters pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins on his 51st birthday

Foo Fighters have paid tribute to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins on what would have been his 51st birthday.

Hawkins was found dead in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia in March 2022 while Foo Fighters were on tour in the country.

The band lead the tributes to Hawkins, tweeting a black-and-white photo of him accompanied by the caption: “Miss you so much.”

Miss you so much. pic.twitter.com/rpyYyf93O3 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) February 17, 2023

In Hawkins’ obituary, NME wrote: “Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, and many others, praised Taylor’s “spirit” in their tributes, and that’s how he’ll be most remembered – as the epitome not just of Foo Fighters’ celebratory attitude to rock’n’roll but the exhilaration of musical fandom too. Rest assured: as long as Foo Fighters endure, Taylor Hawkins will be in the band.”

At the end of last year, Foo Fighters shared a message with fans, confirming they would continue to perform together following Hawkins’ death. “We know that when we see you again – and we will soon – he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night,” they promised in a statement.

The band played two massive tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles in September 2022, during which Hawkins’ son Shane played the drums during ‘My Hero’.

Last month, the band announced their first gigs since Hawkins’ passing, confirming a headline set at Boston Calling 2023. They will also be headlining both Columbus, OH’s Sonic Temple festival on May 28 and Bonnaroo on June 18, and are replacing Pantera at two German festivals in June.

Meanwhile, Radio X’s Chris Moyles had to apologise after unofficially announcing a new Foo Fighters album on his breakfast show last week. “Look, all I will say is this. I can’t say anymore…anyway, sorry Dave. I’m really sorry Dave,” he said on air.